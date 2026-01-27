Tielemans suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's victory against Newcastle United and is expected to miss an extended period on the sidelines while recovering. The midfielder is expected to return after John McGinn (knee), who is expected to miss around six weeks due to injury. The Belgian will undergo further scans on Thursday to determine whether the initial assessments were correct and to establish the precise extent of the injury. Tielemans has been an undisputed starter for the Villains this season, therefore his absence is a blow for the squad, as he will have to be replaced in the middle of the pitch, with Lamare Bogarde emerging as a likely option to take his spot until the club signs a new midfielder.