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Youri Tielemans Injury: Will be assessed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Tielemans (ankle) will be assessed and could be an option to play Sunday against West Ham, according to manager Unai Emery. "He has started to train with us, individually he did one progression until today. Today is the first time he trained with us and he's feeling good. He's important. I don't know if he's going to be in the squad for Sunday. In case he is, try to progressively get him again with us."

Tielemans hasn't played for Villa since Jan. 25, but his return to training means he has an outside chance to play over the weekend, even in a limited capacity and off the bench. Tielemans should eventually recover a starting role once he's fit and ready to play, but for now, he might be an option off the bench with the international break just around the corner. The midfielder has four assists, 17 shots and 26 chances created in 17 appearances (15 starts) in the current Premier League campaign.

Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa
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