Youri Tielemans Injury: Working individually

Tielemans (ankle) is working individually and is pushing to join team training, according to manager Unai Emery. "Youri Tielemans is progressing well, but there's still time to work individually to join us."

Tielemans is progressing through his recovery, with the midfielder having missed the past month of action. However, he is back in individual training, now pushing to join team training. With a return not expected until after the international break, he will still have a few more weeks to recover and build fitness to make a clear return.