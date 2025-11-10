Tielemans, returning to the Premier League Sunday after a calf injury layoff, came on in the second half after 71 minutes and took part in the build-up to Villa's fourth goal. His low driven shot was deflected by Donyell Malen into the net, effectively recording his first goal participation of the season. From five appearances (four starts) he is yet to find the net; his injury meant this was his first EPL appearance in two months, but it looks like he is getting his fitness back and will likely retain his position as a starter as the season progresses.