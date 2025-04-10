Fantasy Soccer
Youri Tielemans headshot

Youri Tielemans News: Bags another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Tielemans assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Tielemans was able to earn an assist Wednesday after finding Morgan Rogers in the 35th minute. This marks his third UCL assist of the season, bringing him to four goal contributions this campaign. He did also earn his second match in a row with an assist, as earned one Saturday against Nottingham Forest.

Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa
