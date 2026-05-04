Youri Tielemans News: Five crosses Sunday
Tielemans generated five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.
Tielemans recorded five crosses in Sunday's loss, though he failed to record an accurate cross or chance created in the loss. He also did not take a single shot. He was slightly more active on the defensive end, recording one tackle, two interceptions and one clearance across his 90 minutes of action.
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