Youri Tielemans News: Key assist in victory

Tielemans clipped an accurate ball over the top in the first half Saturday to setup the first Aston Villa goal in their 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. Over his 90 minutes of play, the midfielder added two tackles (one won), one clearance and one block to the team's defensive effort. The assist broke a goal-contribution drought for Tielemans who had not scored or assisted in the eight fixtures preceding Saturday's matchup. Tielemans has started in each of VIlla's 31 Premier League matches this season.