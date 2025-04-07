Youri Tielemans News: Key assist in victory
Tielemans assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest.
Tielemans clipped an accurate ball over the top in the first half Saturday to setup the first Aston Villa goal in their 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. Over his 90 minutes of play, the midfielder added two tackles (one won), one clearance and one block to the team's defensive effort. The assist broke a goal-contribution drought for Tielemans who had not scored or assisted in the eight fixtures preceding Saturday's matchup. Tielemans has started in each of VIlla's 31 Premier League matches this season.
