Youri Tielemans News: Key midfield role at World Cup

Tielemans shapes up as one of the most well-rounded midfield options heading into the 2026 World Cup, having been named in Belgium's squad as a key component of coach Rudi Garcia's three-man midfield.

Tielemans arrives at the tournament in excellent form and full confidence after a standout season with Aston Villa, contributing two goals and seven assists alongside 50 key passes as the club lifted the Europa League title and secured Champions League qualification for next season. His passing range, delivery from wide areas and ability to arrive late into the box make him a versatile and dangerous presence in the midfield, capable of both dictating play and contributing directly to goals. At international level, he forms a natural and complementary trio alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Amadou Onana, offering the perfect blend of creativity, defensive solidity and box-to-box energy, as he operates as the link between both through intelligent movement, technical quality and a sharp eye for the killer pass. Belgium's midfield has rarely looked as balanced and experienced heading into a major tournament, and his role as the connector in that unit makes him one of the more underrated picks for the summer.