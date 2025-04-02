Youri Tielemans News: Makes three clearances

Tielemans had three tackles (one won) and three clearances in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Brighton.

Tielemans was able to make three tackles and three clearances during the win against the Seagulls on Wednesday. He has been an iron man for Aston Villa, appearing and starting in all 30 PL matches this season, recording two goals and four assists while averaging about 3.5 crosses and 2.3 tackles per contest.