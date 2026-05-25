Youri Tielemans News: Notches two chances created

Tielemans registered one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Tielemans would only appear off the bench Sunday after some rotation, with the midfielder appearing for 17 minutes. That said, he would also have a solid two-way effort, recording one shot, two chances created and two crosses in the attack to go along with two tackles won and one clearance in the defense. The midfielder ends the season without a goal, although he did earn four assists in 25 appearances (21 starts).