Youri Tielemans News: One shot on target in win

Tielemans recorded two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Brentford.

Tielemans registered at least one shot on target for the third time in four league outings. This was also the second time in three league appearances that he accounted for two chances created. After six consecutive league games with over 40 completed passes, this marked his first league game with under 40 completed passes.