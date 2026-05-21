Youri Tielemans headshot

Youri Tielemans News: Opens up scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Tielemans scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

Tielemans would open the scoring Wednesday as Aston Villa took off the win in the final, finding the back of the net in the 41st minute. This is his first goal in some time, as his last was also in UEL play against Basel on Dec. 11. He ends his UEL campaign with two goals and three assists in nine appearances (seven starts).

Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Youri Tielemans See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Youri Tielemans See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago