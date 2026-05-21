Youri Tielemans News: Opens up scoring
Tielemans scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg.
Tielemans would open the scoring Wednesday as Aston Villa took off the win in the final, finding the back of the net in the 41st minute. This is his first goal in some time, as his last was also in UEL play against Basel on Dec. 11. He ends his UEL campaign with two goals and three assists in nine appearances (seven starts).
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