Youri Tielemans News: Provides assist in early goal

Tielemans assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Newcastle United.

Tielemans assisted Ollie Watkins' opening goal with a precise pass in the first minute, marking his 10th assist of the season across all competitions in 45 appearances, his career-best season in statistics. He was instrumental in controlling the midfield and initiating attacks throughout the match and registered three chances created, like in his last three games, five corners, and five tackles to help his team secure a precious victory. He will look to maintain his influence against Manchester City on Tuesday.