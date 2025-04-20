Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Youri Tielemans headshot

Youri Tielemans News: Provides assist in early goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Tielemans assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Newcastle United.

Tielemans assisted Ollie Watkins' opening goal with a precise pass in the first minute, marking his 10th assist of the season across all competitions in 45 appearances, his career-best season in statistics. He was instrumental in controlling the midfield and initiating attacks throughout the match and registered three chances created, like in his last three games, five corners, and five tackles to help his team secure a precious victory. He will look to maintain his influence against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now