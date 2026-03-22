Youri Tielemans headshot

Youri Tielemans News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Tielemans (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's match against West Ham.

Tielemans was a late call for Sunday but has come through on the right side of his testing, with the midfielder an option from the bench. He will likely test his legs before working back into the starting XI over the next game or two, starting in 15 of his 17 appearances this season to go along with four assists.

Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Youri Tielemans See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Youri Tielemans See More
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
SOC
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
Author Image
Luke Atzert
9 days ago
Premier League Betting Preview GW24: Arsenal, Liverpool & Villa Picks
SOC
Premier League Betting Preview GW24: Arsenal, Liverpool & Villa Picks
Rotowire Staff
51 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
61 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
61 days ago
FPL GW22: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL GW22: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
67 days ago