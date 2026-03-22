Youri Tielemans News: Returns to bench
Tielemans (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's match against West Ham.
Tielemans was a late call for Sunday but has come through on the right side of his testing, with the midfielder an option from the bench. He will likely test his legs before working back into the starting XI over the next game or two, starting in 15 of his 17 appearances this season to go along with four assists.
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