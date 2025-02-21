Youri Tielemans News: Scores from set piece

Tielemans scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Liverpool.

Tielemans scored the first Aston Villa goal of the game with his only shot on target. This was his second goal of the season and his first in eight games. He also won three of his five tackles. The second most he has attempted in a league game this season.