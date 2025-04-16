Youri Tielemans News: Scores in failed comeback

Tielemans scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

Tielemans sparked his side's near comeback Tuesday as he scored a goal in the 34th minute (assisted by John McGinn) which cut PSG's aggregate lead to 5-2. It marked his fourth consecutive match (including Premier League and UCL) with a goal contribution. He created three chances and took four shots as he nearly helped his side complete a shocking comeback. He finished the UCL campaign with two goals, three assists and three clean sheets across 12 starts.