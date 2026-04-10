Youri Tielemans headshot

Youri Tielemans News: Scores, two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Tielemans recorded two assists on four chances created in Thursday's 3-1 win over Bologna.

Tielemans returned to the starting XI before he was only a bench option in his return from injury before the international break. He would do well in his time on the field, notching two assists that would help lead his team to a win. He should remain in a starting role moving forward after the around two-month absence, as he has started in 15 of his 18 appearances this season while recording four assists in league play.

Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa
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