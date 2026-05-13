Youssef Amyn Injury: Recovering from injury

Amyn has not played since March due to a hamstring injury as he tries to recover for the World Cup, according to Sam Joseph of The Athletic.

Amyn featured in a World Cup qualifier in March but has yet to appear with Larnaca since, as the forward struggles with a hamstring injury. The forward has received nearly no updates since the injury, instead just being sidelined and not playing. This does put some concern around his participation at the World Cup, having recorded two shots and one assist in 17 appearances during the qualifiers.