Youssef Amyn Injury: Trains in full
Amyn (hamstring) has returned to full training with the Iraq squad and should be an option for Thursday's friendly against Spain.
Amyn had been sidelined since March with a hamstring injury, raising concerns over his World Cup participation, but his return to full collective sessions is a clean bill of health heading into the pre-tournament friendly. His availability for the Spain clash gives coach Graham Arnold another attacking option to assess ahead of Iraq's World Cup opener.
Youssef Amyn
Free Agent
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