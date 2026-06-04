Youssef Amyn News: Comes off bench against Spain

Amyn (hamstring) played as a substitute during Thursday's friendly draw versus Spain and should be ready to appear at the World Cup.

Amyn has bounced back from a muscular injury, giving Iraq a viable option to replace either Ibrahim Bayesh or Marko Hussein Farji on the wings. While Amyn's value may be limited due to his side's difficult group-stage challenges, he may carry significant offensive responsibility. Last season, he notched two goals and one assist over 13 appearances (six starts) for his club AEK Larnaca.