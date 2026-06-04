Youssef Amyn News: Comes off bench against Spain
Amyn (hamstring) played as a substitute during Thursday's friendly draw versus Spain and should be ready to appear at the World Cup.
Amyn has bounced back from a muscular injury, giving Iraq a viable option to replace either Ibrahim Bayesh or Marko Hussein Farji on the wings. While Amyn's value may be limited due to his side's difficult group-stage challenges, he may carry significant offensive responsibility. Last season, he notched two goals and one assist over 13 appearances (six starts) for his club AEK Larnaca.
Youssef Amyn
Free Agent
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