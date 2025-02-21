Youssef Chermiti Injury: Returns to grass

Chermiti (undisclosed) trained on the grass ahead of Saturday's clash with Manchester United, according to manager David Moyes. "Chermiti is back on the grass as well. He's had two days on the grass. I think just the length of time he's been out for is what we're a little bit more worried about. He's done quite a bit of training but not football training yet, but we've got him back in and around the training group at the moment."

Chermiti got back to training on grass, but is still working his way back to any sort of match fitness. The striker remains some distance away from a return as he works on recovering from what has been a long-term issue. Chermiti could potentially return for a March 8 trip to Wolves.