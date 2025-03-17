Youssef Chermiti News: Plays first minutes this season

Chermiti played his first minutes of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham and will build fitness in the coming games since he can only play a maximum of 20 minutes for now, coach David Moyes said in the press conference. "I'm still getting to know Chermiti. We weren't sure how long we would play Youssef or Broja - they've probably both only got 15-20 minutes in the locker at the moment - but it was needed at the end. I was really pleased with them."

Chermiti was sidelined with a long-term injury and played his first 11 minutes of the season against West Ham on Saturday. He made a good impact off the bench with two shots and will likely build his fitness progressively in the coming games as a super sub.