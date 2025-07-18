Youssef El Arabi News: Heading to Nantes

El Arabi has completed a transfer to Nantes from APOEL Nicosia, according to his new club.

El Arabi has found a new club this offseason as he heads to France, joining Nantes on a one-year deal. The 38-year-old will bring some experience to the front line, having played 600 matches in his career while bagging 294 goals and 69 assists. He will now look to see success with his new club, likely to fall into more of a rotational role with Nantes.