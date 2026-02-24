Youssef Enriquez News: Assists opening goal in 2-2 draw
Enriquez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.
Enriquez assisted Lucas Boye for the opening goal as his side drew 2-2 with Girona. The 20-year-old got his first assist of the season, having joined from Real Madrid. He started his second game in a row, having not started in five games before this. He created three chances which was his most of any game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now