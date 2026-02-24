Youssef Enriquez News: Assists opening goal in 2-2 draw

Enriquez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Enriquez assisted Lucas Boye for the opening goal as his side drew 2-2 with Girona. The 20-year-old got his first assist of the season, having joined from Real Madrid. He started his second game in a row, having not started in five games before this. He created three chances which was his most of any game this season.