Youssef Enriquez News: Suspended one game

Enriquez will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Enriquez picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo. The left-back has been a regular starter in the back line for Alaves this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Jonny likely playing in that spot against the Celeste.