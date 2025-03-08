Youssef Maleh Injury: Picks up knee problem

Maleh "had been playing through a knee issue, which got worse in training during the week," coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.

Maleh won't be available against Roma on Sunday and might undergo some exams to verify the severity of the injury. Liberato Cacace might move to a more offensive role, with Mattia De Sciglio replacing him in the back. Jacopo Bacci and Junior Sambia could also benefit from the situation.