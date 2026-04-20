Youssef Maleh headshot

Youssef Maleh News: Completes two-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Maleh will resume being eligible to play in Friday's away clash against Napoli.

Maleh will return after throwing an elbow and will compete with Alberto Grassi, Warren Bondo and Martin Payero for two spots in the midfield. He had started nine games in a row before the infraction. He has tallied at least one tackle in his last three appearances, accumulating 10 (five won), scoring one and adding three shots (one on target), nine crosses (two accurate) and three corners during that stretch.

Youssef Maleh
Cremonese
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