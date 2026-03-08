Youssef Maleh News: Passable performance against Lecce

Maleh created one scoring chance and recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Lecce.

Maleh picked up small numbers on both ends and matched his season high in crosses but was imprecise. He has sent in at least one in seven displays in a row, totaling 17 deliveries (three accurate) and adding 12 tackles (two won), five key passes and nine shots (one on target) over that span.