Youssef Maleh News: Scores stunner in victory

Maleh scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Parma.

Maleh put Cremonese on the board with an absolute rocket in the 54th minute after jumping all over a poor Sascha Britschgi clearance. He still had a ton of work left, ripping a vicious first-time left-footed shot from about 20 meters into the far bottom corner. It was a top-shelf finish that flipped the momentum of the match and gave Cremonese the springboard to take control and win. The midfielder also posted a new season high with seven tackles (four won), making his presence felt on both sides of the ball during Saturday's clash.