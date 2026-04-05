Youssef Maleh News: Sent off in Bologna match

Maleh generated one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners before being red-carded late in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Bologna.

Maleh had a run-of-the-mill display and was expelled in the final minutes for throwing an elbow. He risks a multi-game suspension because the foul occurred away from the ball. Martin Payero and Warren Bondo will pick up the slack in the midfield, as Morten Thorsby (calf) might miss some time as well.