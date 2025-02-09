Fantasy Soccer
Youssef Maleh headshot

Youssef Maleh News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Maleh cleared a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Milan.

Maleh will return against Udinese on Sunday and will compete to get the nod with Liam Henderson, but the health of Faustino Anjorin (knee) and Jacopo Fazzini (thigh) will also be a factor. He has posted four shots (one on target), four key passes, 22 tackles (nine won) and six clearances in his last five outings.

Youssef Maleh
Empoli
