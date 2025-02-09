Youssef Maleh News: Serves suspension

Maleh cleared a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Milan.

Maleh will return against Udinese on Sunday and will compete to get the nod with Liam Henderson, but the health of Faustino Anjorin (knee) and Jacopo Fazzini (thigh) will also be a factor. He has posted four shots (one on target), four key passes, 22 tackles (nine won) and six clearances in his last five outings.