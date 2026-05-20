Youssef Maleh News: Swings in eight crosses against Udinese

Maleh generated four clearances, eight crosses (one accurate) and five corners and took two shots (one on target) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Udinese.

Maleh padded his stats through a few corner kicks, leading his team in deliveries and corner kicks and setting new season highs in both stats, but he wasn't very precise. He has notched at least one cross in five straight appearances, amassing 18 (two accurate) and adding five shots (one on target), nine corners and five clearances during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his seventh straight outing with at least one tackle, fr a total of 15 (eight won).