Youssef Maleh News: Well-rounded display against Genoa

Maleh won one of five tackles and recorded two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.

Maleh drew his third start in a row, even though Cremonese recovered some pieces in the midfield, as Alberto Grassi fell to the bench in favor of Martin Payero and did his part on both ends. He has logged at least one clearnce sin six showings in a row, amassing 17. Additionally, he has recorded one or more crosses in his last four displays, totaling seven displays (two accurate).