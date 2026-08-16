Youssef Maziz News: Assist on MLS debut

Maziz assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Maziz made his first MLS appearance in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sporting KC, coming off the bench and making an immediate impact by delivering the corner that Reggie Cannon headed home in the 65th minute for the opening goal, also registering three shots and one further corner across his 34 minutes in what was an encouraging individual debut for a player who arrived from FC Metz. His ability to create from dead-ball situations and generate chances in his very first MLS minutes gives Colorado an interesting new creative option heading into the rest of the Western Conference campaign.