Youssef Maziz News: Four crosses off bench

Maziz registered four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against San Diego FC.

Maziz came off the bench at halftime with his side down 2-0 and provided a decent spark on the attack. He recorded a team-high four crosses, recording one accurate cross and one chance created in the process. He wasn't able to close the gap on the scoreboard, but he continued to prove that he's a reliable attacking option in just his third MLS appearance.