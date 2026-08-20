Youssef Maziz News: Starts, sends in six crosses
Maziz recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.
Maziz logged his first start in the second appearance since transferring from Belgium in July. The midfielder led Colorado with a season-high six crosses during the road win. He also took all their four corner kicks in the match.
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