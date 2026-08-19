Youssouf Fofana headshot

Youssouf Fofana Injury: Frozen out by the team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 1:58am

Fofana has been put on the market and won't be involved in the first two matches, Mediaset reported.

Fofana has been a regular in the last two campaigns, but the club and new coach Ruben Amorim have decided to go in a different direction this year. He won't be called up while the negotiations are ongoing. Ardon Jashari, Yunus Musah and Christian Comotto will absorb his minutes in the early going.

Youssouf Fofana
AC Milan
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