Youssouf Fofana Injury: Frozen out by the team

Fofana has been put on the market and won't be involved in the first two matches, Mediaset reported.

Fofana has been a regular in the last two campaigns, but the club and new coach Ruben Amorim have decided to go in a different direction this year. He won't be called up while the negotiations are ongoing. Ardon Jashari, Yunus Musah and Christian Comotto will absorb his minutes in the early going.