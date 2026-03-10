Youssouf Fofana News: Dishes assist in win

Fofana assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Fofana's expertly weight through ball assisted the lone goal of the match Sunday as AC Milan earned a narrow 1-0 victory over rivals Inter Milan. In addition to his assist, the midfielder contributed one tackle (one won) and one clearance defensively across his 73 minutes of play. Fofana has played the full 90 minutes just once across his last 12 appearances (nine starts)