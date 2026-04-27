Youssouf Fofana headshot

Youssouf Fofana News: Fires four shots against Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 1:17am

Fofana generated four shots (zero on goal), two interceptions and one block and won one tackle in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Juventus.

Fofana finished a few actions thanks to his channel runs, pacing his side in attempts and matching his season high, but his touch in the box left a lot to be desired. He has notched one tackle in five games on the trot (four won), adding five chances created, seven attempts (three on target) and six interceptions, scoring once.

Youssouf Fofana
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Youssouf Fofana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Youssouf Fofana See More
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
Author Image
Dane Shinault
December 13, 2022