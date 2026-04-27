Youssouf Fofana News: Fires four shots against Juventus

Fofana generated four shots (zero on goal), two interceptions and one block and won one tackle in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Juventus.

Fofana finished a few actions thanks to his channel runs, pacing his side in attempts and matching his season high, but his touch in the box left a lot to be desired. He has notched one tackle in five games on the trot (four won), adding five chances created, seven attempts (three on target) and six interceptions, scoring once.