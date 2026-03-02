Youssouf Fofana News: Performs well in Cremonese fixture

Fofana created three scoring chances and had two shots (one on target), two clearances and one tackle (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Cremonese.

Fofana returned to the XI after two matches and was energetic, especially in the first half, and co-led his team in key passes, recording his second-highest tally in the season. He has tallied at least one tackle in his last five outings, racking up 12 (four won) and notching eight shots (three on target) and five clearances over that span.