Youssouf Fofana News: Pick up assist against Udinese

Fofana assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate), two blocks and two chances created in Friday's 4-0 win versus Udinese.

Fofana generated the first goal by recovering a ball high on the pitch and slipping it to Rafael Leao after pushing forward. It's his seventh in the campaign, but he hadn't provided one since late February. He has recorded five shots (zero on target), three key passes, three crosses (one accurate) and eight tackles (five won) in the last five games.