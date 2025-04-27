Youssouf Fofana News: Sets up teammate in Venezia bout
Fofana assisted once to go with two tackles (zero won), one interception and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Venezia.
Fofana didn't do a lot offensively but quickly found Christian Pulisic in the box after a teammate stripped a defender, dishing out his second assist in the last three matches and his eighth in Serie A this campaign. He has taken at least a shot and recorded a key pass in four of the last five matches, piling up seven (zero on target) and five and registering three crosses (one accurate) and 10 tackles (four won).
