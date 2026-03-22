Youssouf Fofana News: Strikes in Torino fixture

Fofana scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one tackle (one won) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Torino.

Fofana put his team up by two goals early in the second half with a tidy finish from inside the box, scoring his second goal of the season. He has taken at least one shot in five consecutive outings, piling up seven attempts (four on target), assisting once and adding five tackles (two won) and two crosses (zero accurate) over that span. Additionally, this marked his fourth straight display with multiple chances created, for a total of 10, while he didn't log a clearance for the first time in four tilts.