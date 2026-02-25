Youssouf Ndayishimiye Injury: Features 45 minutes in friendly

Ndayishimiye (knee) played 45 minutes in a game for the first time since his injury Wednesday during a friendly opposition against RC Grasse in order to build on his fitness, the club announced.

Ndayishimiye is trending in the right direction as he enters the final phase of his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered in training back in May. The center-back picked up his first minutes in Wednesday's friendly against RC Grasse and is now pushing toward a return to the matchday squad after rejoining full team sessions. He will likely need a little more match rhythm and sharpness before stepping back into Ligue 1 action, but if his progression continues without setbacks, a comeback at some point in March is very realistic.