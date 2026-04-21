Youssouf Ndayishimiye Injury: Out for cup semifinals

Ndayishimiye (calf) is not ready to play in Wednesday's Coupe de France semi-final matchup against Strasbourg, coach Claude Puel revealed Tuesday.

Ndayishimiye remains sidelined with a blow he picked up prior to the April 18 game against Lille, and it's unclear when he'll be fit again. The central man has struggled with injuries throughout the season, making just two league appearances since recovering from an ACL issue earlier this year. With Dante (calf) also unavailable, Antoine Mendy, Kojo Peprah Oppong and Abdulai Juma Bah should continue to feature in defense in the short term.