Youssouf Ndayishimiye Injury: Resumes training, fit for play

Ndayishimiye (calf) is back in training and should be an option for Sunday's match against Marseille, according to manager Claude Puel, per William Humberset of Nice Matin.

Ndayishimiye appears to be set for a return in the club's upcoming game, training, and seemingly clearing his calf injury. This is huge news for the defender after a year of struggles, only playing twice due to injuries this campaign. He has started in one of his two appearances, although they will likely start him on the bench to be cautious with his injury history this season.