Youssouf Ndayishimiye Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Ndayishimiye (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Lille, according to coach Claude Puel, per Ici Azur. "Youssouf will not be available"

Ndayishimiye will not be available for Saturday's clash against Lille due to an undisclosed injury. The defender has played just two matches this season, so his absence is not expected to be heavily felt, though with Dante also unavailable it reduces depth in the back line for coach Claude Puel.