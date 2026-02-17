Youssouf Ndayishimiye Injury: Trains with team

Ndayishimiye (knee) completed a full team training session Tuesday for the first time since his injury, according to ogcnissa.

Ndayishimiye is closing in on his return after spending months on the shelf with the ACL injury he suffered in training back in May, and the defender was able to get through a full team session Tuesday. The next step is seeing when he is cleared to rejoin the matchday squad, though the coaching staff is expected to play it safe with their former starter and avoid rushing him back into action.