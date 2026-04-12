Youssouf Ndayishimiye News: Available after suspension
Ndayishimiye has cleared his two-game league ban and could be selected in future contests.
Ndayishimiye has recorded just 72 minutes of action this season, receiving a red card during his lone start of the campaign, so it's unclear how much of an impact he'll make in the final stretch of the campaign. Still, he may now challenge Charles Vanhoutte for a central midfield spot.
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