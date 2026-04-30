Youssouf Ndayishimiye News: Available moving forward

Ndayishimiye (calf) has been cleared and is available for Saturday's clash against Lens, according to coach Claude Puel, per Ici Azur.

Ndayishimiye has had a difficult season managing a calf injury that limited him to just two appearances, making his return to full availability a significant development for Nice heading into the final stretch of the campaign. The versatile defender figures to ease back in through a bench role given his injury history this season rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup, but his availability gives coach Puel another option to call upon for the final stretch of the season.